03/04/2025



Updated at 6:52 p.m.





The Nervión San Pablo ‘El Corte Inglés’ race will be the starting gun to the departure to the Divine Circuit Race Insurance of the City of Sevillewhich includes five evidence distributed throughout the year and that in this edition recovers an appointment that will travel the Triana and Remedios districts. The English Court of the El Duque Square He has hosted on Tuesday the presentation of the 2025 circuit, which also presents as a novelty the incorporation of divine insurance such as Title Sponsor and that already has More than 7,000 participants registered.

The Delegate of Sports and Health Promotion, Silvia Pozohas indicated during the presentation that «everything is already prepared so that as of this Sunday the participants can enjoy another year of the Best Country Circuit in the country»And he has insisted that« health promotion is a fundamental part of sport; Therefore, this Divine Circuit Race Insurance contemplates different distances and categories for all ages, and welcomes both elite and popular runnerssince we maintain the open goal until the race tail reaches and thus open the participation to all those who want to take a step forward towards a healthy practice ».

For its part, Adrián MartínezCommercial Director and Marketing of Divina Seguros, has stated that the support of the insurer to this circuit is part of the strategy that the entity has been developing for more than two decades for promoting, through sports sponsorship, healthy life and sport. «This circuit is perfect to start in the road races And a magnificent opportunity to get hooked to popular athletics because, on the one hand, it offers 5K races for those who still do not dare with longer distances, and 10K races for the most experienced, ”said Martínez.

This is the circuit calendar

After Nervión San Pablo ‘El Corte Inglés’ The appointments of María Luisa ‘Coca-Cola’ Park, on March 23; Tamarguillo Park on April 6; Triana – The Remedios ‘Torre Sevilla’, on June 1; And finally, an old town ‘Caixabank’, on October 19, which will close the edition. More than 7,000 registered and open registration until Thursday.









In the absence of two days for the closure of registrations, which will take place next Thursday at 11:59 p.m., more than 7,000 runners have already registered for this first date of the Divine Circuit Race Insurance #Sevilla10. Of them, Almost 2,400 are women, which represents almost 35% of the total, and more than 2,600 They are boys and girls who will participate in school careers.

The collection of the race bag, which includes the dorsal-chip, a technical shirt, Running And a folding backpack, will be in the San Pablo Sports Center Thursday 6 and Friday, March 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. On Sunday, March 9, the dorsals and bags of the race will be delivered only to non -resident corridors in the municipality of Seville from 7:30 to 8:30 for the 10 and 5 kilometers tests, and from 09:00 to 10:30 for school careers. Also, both this first race and the remaining will have a wardrobe and playroom.

Photos of all participants

Divine Insurance, as the main sponsor, offers all runners the possibility of downloading, through the website www.canofotosports.com, the photos of their participation in the test. The Runners They can be sought through facial recognition In the image gallery, which will be published on this website after each sports event,

The Divine Circuit Race Insurance #Sevilla10 is organized by the Seville City Councilwith Divine Insurance as Title Sponsor and main sponsor; the sponsorship of Coca-Cola, Martimar fruits, El Corte Inglés and Torre Sevilla; and the collaboration of Cruzcampo, Teknoservice, Club Metropolitan, Syrsa, Viamed, Españía Español, CaixaBank, García Millán and Grupo Abades.