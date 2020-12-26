The legend of the sport is written with proper names. Of athletes and teams. Also places: stadiums, pavilions, circuits, mountains … and cities. Valencia asks for passage among the latter through athletics, after having hosted four world records during this difficult 2020: Rhonez Kipruto, 26:24 on the 10 km route, in January; Letesenbet Gidey, 14: 06.62 in 5,000 meters, and Joshua Cheptegei, 26: 11.00 in 10,000, both in October; and Kibiwott Kandie, 57:32 in a half marathon, on the recent December 6. This last record was surpassed by four different athletes, all of them under 58 minutes, in an unprecedented feat since the women’s 800 meters of the Montreal 1976 Olympic Games. It was a magical Sunday, because between the Marathon and the Half 61 Olympic minimums, 77 personal marks and 11 national records were added, including that of Spain of Ayad Landassem (2: 06.35). Registration of Evans Chebet (2: 03.00) ranked Valencia as the third fastest marathon, behind Berlin and London. Two athletics cradles.

The rain of records has several explanations. Nothing is a coincidence in sport. The main one is the work of the SD Roadrunner and investment dand Juan Roig through the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation, which with exhaustive work have managed to squeeze the benefits offered by the city and current athletics. The venue is ideal, with a flat circuit at sea level. The athlete selection and of traditional hares it is also punctilious. And then you have to add technology, which takes shape in the flying shoes of the last era and in the light hares. All this forms a cocktail that Valencia has made explosive. It is about creating opportunities or knowing how to take advantage of them. Even in times of pandemic. Calling itself the City of Running. We see that it is not presumptuous.