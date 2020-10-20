The city of Paris as well as the operator Eau de Paris are opposed on Tuesday to a drilling project in Seine-et-Marne.

The project of discord. The City of Paris and Eau de Paris oppose an oil drilling project, based in Seine-et-Marne and planned in a water supply area, pointing out the many risks associated with the project and the“incompatibility” with the Paris Agreement.

Bridgeoil company “provides for the opening of mining works on the Nonville hydrocarbon concession, in Seine-et-Marne, for the drilling of ten new wells and the extension of the current platform”, indicates the City of Paris in a press release, transmitted Tuesday.

Gold, “This project involves proven risks for the drinking water supply of Paris. An oil leak would condemn the local sources for a period which may be long”, says the deputy mayor of Paris in charge of the ecological transition, Dan Lert, in this press release. In addition, such a drilling presents several dangers “related to drilling and operation of wells”, but also “to the transport of hydrocarbons”, Insofar as “road improvements are currently not satisfied to secure this activity”, underlines the town hall of Paris.

The City of Paris and Eau de Paris have issued an opinion “firmly negative” as part of the public inquiry closed Monday, October 19. In his opinion, the CEO of Eau de Paris, Benjamin Gestin, reminds him that its structure, a “municipal management” of the City, ensures “the management of several groundwater catchments” in this department, including those of Bourron, Villeron and Villemer, not far from Fontainebleau.

In total, “they have an average production capacity of around 64,000 m3 / day and contribute to the city’s drinking water supply” about 300,000 Parisians. “Firmly opposed” to the hydrocarbon drilling project, Eau de Paris is concerned about “significant risks of pollution of surface and underground water resources”.

After the close of the public inquiry, the investigating commissioner now has one month to deliver his opinion, before a meeting of the departmental health and technical risk assessment committee and a decision by the Seine-et-Marne prefecture. The entire environmental authorization procedure can last from 2 to 5 months, depending on the Paris city hall.