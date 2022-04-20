EP Murcia Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:53



The profitability of rental homes in the city of Murcia is the highest in the country during the first quarter of 2022 with 7.5%, according to data provided by the real estate portal piso.com. As for the rest of the Region, the benefits of renting a home reach 6.43%, just in the average of the country for this same period of time. This data is far from Castilla La Mancha (7.93%), which ranks first. In any case, the rental profitability of the Community is the sixth highest in the rest of the country.

The gross rental return in Spain in the January-March period was 6.43%. This is the annual income that a homeowner obtained by putting it up for rent after its acquisition. Thus, taking into account that the average purchase price of a typical 90 m2 residence in Spain in the first quarter was 170,280 euros (1,892 euros/m2) and that the average monthly rent was 912 euros, the owner obtained a total of 10,951 euros gross per year, which gave it a gross return on assets of 6.43%, a drop of one hundredth compared to the same period in 2021 (6.44%) and an increase of five hundredths compared to the last quarter of last year (6.38%).