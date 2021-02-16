Miami Mayor Francis Suárez announced that the city will pay wages Y will charge municipal services in bitcoin.

Suárez even took the proposal to a question of State: he points out that the government invest part of the treasure in cryptocurrency, although for this they will need the approval of the State of Florida.

The system, of course, it will not be mandatory: Workers residing in Miami choose to receive part or all of their salary in bitcoins. The same will happen with local taxes.

Suárez noted that the city “is committed to promoting virtual currency monitoring as it continues to gain acceptance.”

In the words of the mayor himself, it is a “increasingly popular and stable reserve asset for individuals and corporations ”.

Meanwhile, bitcoin continues to rise: this Tuesday it crossed the barrier of US $ 50,000 for the first time in its history. The most famous cryptocurrency set a new record, representing a rise of 70% so far this year.

The abrupt rise occurs days after Tesla (the company created and led by Elon Musk) announced that it would invest US $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin and that it will even accept it as a means of payment to buy its electric cars.

However, bitcoin fails to clear up the doubts that generate its main weakness: the high volatility in its price. Last year, after hitting its minimum (US $ 4,900), in December it stepped on the accelerator until it reached US $ 29,200.

Wink to Musk: applauded the tunnel project

Elon Musk strongly supports bitcoin. Reuters photo

The mayor of Miami had met earlier this month with Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and head of the space company SpaceX and described as a “unique opportunity” the entrepreneur’s project for the construction of underground tunnels and thus alleviate his serious traffic problems.

After having a “wonderful conversation” with Musk, 49, Suárez said on his Twitter account that he plans to meet with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to show them that it is a “unique opportunity”, a “distinctive project not only for Miamibut for the whole world. “

Suárez, of Cuban origin, explained that the tunnel construction project under the city, according to Musk, 49, would have the maximum utility for residents for the results and the savings obtained.

In fact, “the magnitude in terms of savings is significant,” said the Miami councilor, adding that at the meeting they discussed the scope of the project in the Brickell area (the financial heart of the city), a work that was evaluated initially in $ 1 billion, but that Musk estimates could be done for 30 million and in six months.

Musk’s project in Florida city. AFP photo

An urban project like Musk’s, assured the councilor, “would allow scaling more transit solutions and transport in the city and in the world “.

Elon Musk surpassed Amazon boss Jeff Bezos last January as the richest person in the world, according to the real-time list maintained by Bloomberg.

The city-port of Miami, with just over 400,000 inhabitants and located in the southeast of Florida, despite being the most populated in the Metropolitan Area, has suffered for years a serious traffic problem due to the density of cars that circulate and a public service poor transportation.

The Miami International Airport (MIA) closed 2020 with a record cargo volume of 2.32 million tons, 57,382 more than the previous year, and in 2019 it achieved the historic mark of 45.9 million passengers, almost a million more than the previous year, and revalidated its position among the 10 most important airports in the country.

SL