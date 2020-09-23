This boat chartered by the NGO Sea-Eye picked up 133 migrants at sea on Saturday. He is now on his way to the port of Marseille after seeing his attempts to reach the Italian coast fail.

The city of Marseille is ready to welcome “without condition” the Alan kurdi, ship of the German NGO Sea-Eye on its way to the French coasts after having rescued some 130 migrants in the Mediterranean, affirms Wednesday September 23 the first deputy mayor, Benoît Payan, who temporarily replaces the mayor Michèle Rubirola, removed for reasons of health.

If the ‘Alan Kurdi’ expresses the will to come to Marseille, we reiterate the position that we will not let anyone drown in the Mediterranean.Benoît Payan, interim mayor of Marseilleto AFP

Specifying that they have learned of the possible arrival of Alan kurdi through the press, Benoît Payan insisted on the fact that the city was ready to welcome this ship. “Then the common law will apply for the concrete management of the reception of the castaways on board”, he said.

Benoît Payan reiterates a position that the city of Marseille had already taken at the end of August, “in accordance with its history and traditions”, while another humanitarian ship, the Louise-Michel, chartered by British street artist Banksy, was sailing in the Mediterranean with dozens of migrants on board.

However, the decision on whether or not to open the port of Marseille is not the responsibility of the city, but of the national authorities. “The rule is that the boat must be received in the nearest safest port to allow disembarkation, said Gabriel Attal, government spokesman, after the Defense Council. It is this rule that we will continue to apply with our European partners. (…) France will speak out and we will not shirk our responsibilities. “

The Alan kurdi, who took in 133 migrants at sea on Saturday, announced that they were heading for the port of Marseille in France after seeing their attempts to reach the Italian coast fail. On Tuesday morning, the Italian coast guard, however, evacuated two women, a man and five children on board the Alan kurdi, including a 5-month-old baby, Sea-Eye said.

Initially, Marseille was simply the port where the ship had planned to go “to change the crew and prepare for a new intervention in the eastern Mediterranean”, said the NGO based in Regensburg (Germany). But “the inaction of the Italian and German authorities forces us to this measure”, commented the leader of the NGO, Gorden Isler.