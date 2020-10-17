“It is hard to be twenty years old in 2020,” acknowledged French President Emmanuel Macron, imposing a health curfew in Paris and eight other French cities located in the maximum alert zone for the coronavirus to try to stop the infections. Twenty million citizens will be affected for at least four weeks for this measure, which took effect last midnight. Exceptionally, Paris, the City of Light, was unplugged at nine in the evening.

He 64% of the French are in favor to impose this curfew in cities with a greater circulation of the virus, while 35% oppose it, according to a survey by the Odoxa-Dentsu consultancy for the FranceInfo radio chain. The students who were walking around Saint-Germain-des-Près yesterday or had a drink with their friends on the terraces they were divided on the need or not of the measure and its effectiveness.

“Considering that I don’t go out much at night, the curfew is not going to change my life much.”, explains Lyes, 20, who is studying a double degree in Law and Science. “I leave class at eight o’clock at the latest, so I’ll be home before nine,” says this student, willing to respect the new restrictions.

A few meters from this place and hours before the curfew came into force, some friends were having a beer and white wine on another terrace in the district. “I don’t think it is a very useful measure because this is not going to prevent people from dating and having a social life.”, says Dimitri, 19 years old. «Those who want to go out will go out. Instead of doing it at eight o’clock in the afternoon and returning at two or three o’clock in the morning, we will arrive at friends’ houses before nine o’clock and leave at six o’clock in the morning, ”says this young man.

Chairs and tables stacked outside a cafe in Lille. / REUTERS

His friend Idris, also 19, does not understand that the Government has decreed a curfew in Paris, but don’t stop Parisians from traveling during school holidays, which began yesterday, to their secondary residences. Or that the borders have not been closed to try to stop the virus. He acknowledges, however, that it is difficult for the Executive to act because “whatever he does, they criticize him,” he believes.

At the next table, 23-year-old Thomas listens to the conversation. This neighbor of Paris does not think it is necessary to impose such rigid restrictions because “the majority of positive cases of coronavirus are from asymptomatic people. Nothing justifies this liberticidal measure that has no impact on the virus “, says Thomas, who has lived in New York and declares himself an admirer of the president of the United States, Donald Trump. Regrets that Parisians are forced to enter the vicious cycle of “subway-work-sleep” without being able to enjoy the moments of leisure due to the curfew.

“We let people go to work, go on the subway stuck together and there is no problem, but at nine at night it becomes dangerous,” says this young man, who considers it to be contradictory. “They are going to kill the economy and lead the French to a logic of hopelessness and depression,” he complains.

The merchants of Saint-Germain-des-Prés assume the containment measures, although they would have liked the authorities would have shown a little more flexibility as for curfew times. The Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, also tried to intercede so that the theaters and cinemas could later close in the affected cities and thus save the sector, but the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, resolutely refused and recalled that “the rules they are the same for everyone.

Difficult to visit a cinema



Pierre, who is in charge of a cinema on the Parisian boulevard, will have to close the theater at 8.30pm, so that viewers can get home at nine at night. Before curfew they closed at midnight. «It will be difficult for people who work to come to the cinema», Says Pierre, who fears that many rooms will close their doors permanently.

The curfew also affects restaurants, which are already subject to a very strict sanitary protocol. Many Parisians will no longer stop for a drink or eat after work if they want to get home on time. “It will be a hard blow, but we assume it”explains Camille, head of the Le Relais Odéon brasserie-bistrot.