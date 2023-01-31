With a new touch of loyalty, and a celebration emanating from the depths of the heart, “Hind City” appears, proud of her great giving, and the uninterrupted benevolent initiatives; Wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, “Shams Dubai”, whose name was associated only with generosity and generosity in its highest meanings .. “the closest people to people” as he described her His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness had directed the launch of the “City of Hind”; In an initiative that highlights the value and prestige of a companion on the path for about 44 years.. “Mother of Sheikhs” who participated with sincerity and dedication in the march of the renaissance of the best “spot of light” to live, work and visit in the world.. Dubai.

On an area of ​​839 square kilometers of love, appreciation and recognition of her role in various aspects of life, the new “gift” of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum comes to Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, which His Highness previously sang in poetry: « You are the same as you are, as you have often passed, the most precious of human beings. .. And the first and the third you see the lute is Indian ».

“The City of Hind” is the newest poem with the most verses and the largest area, perhaps, which he writes with the ink of Farid, the noble knight, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to “Aunt Al-Badr”, who deserves to perpetuate her good life, her high qualities and her generous morals in a collection she deserves, consisting of four Chapters (regions): “Hind 1, Hind 2, Hind 3, and Hind 4”, all of which are spaces that will soon become homes that embrace the people of the homeland, and homes full of life, joy, family warmth, streets surrounded by trees, roses, and delightful gardens that perpetuate a dear name forever.. which is Highness. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum instilled the highest meanings of appreciation and love in the hearts of his children, who were loyal to Her Highness Sheikha Hind, in all forms, and expressed that, and on the path of the poet father, the poet son comes, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and me The era of Dubai, to gift the mother “the candle of the house” poems that drip sincere feelings, embroidered with reverence and pride, and perhaps one of the most famous poems of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, that sweet message in which His Highness expressed a lot of what he had for that precious symbol, and the model lady in Everything, Her Highness Sheikha Hind, who was at the time on a journey, and His Highness wrote: “What is Dubai and its sea.. Madame the sun of Dubai, there is no limit.. She cries in her trees and trees.. And the birds do not sing. He replies.. And the stars ask about her full moon.. To me that illuminates the darkness of the black night.. To the candle of the house and its travels.. Oh my mother, I ignite from longing.. If my hair were not confined to her.. Longing appears in the sigh.. The breeze brings me its fragrance.. To me he is jealous of Fayeh Roses..the heart beats with her remembrance..and her shades in the eye rest..may God prolong her life..and she will remain for us and her life will be extended..and perhaps it will not be long Raha.. and we are fine, God willing, she will reply.

As for His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, he wrote to the “dear mother” greeting her day: “To my dear mother, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum. To the one who illuminated this life for me and my brothers, and taught us its most beautiful meanings. To her big heart and the closest people to people and have mercy on them. May God protect you and sustain you for all of us, and Happy New Year. Her Highness Sheikha Hind, who has a big heart, deservedly won many awards for her humanitarian initiatives and her white hands that extended to different parts of the world with works that will not be forgotten. Golden, loving hearts from near and far endowed her, the last of which will not be “the city of Hind” and all its surroundings.



