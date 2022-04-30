Sinaloa.- During more than half a century, the City of Children in Mazatlan it was an institution that kept its doors open, but crime forced them to close the gate and have surveillancepointed out the director, mother Velia Morales.

In the institution they have sheltered 27 minors, including children, young people and some already of legal age who study professional and recently graduated.

The difficult times of the pandemic spared her since there were no sick minors or religious. This was achieved by the strict sanitary measures that were implemented and kept confined. Only one nun went out to do the shopping and pay for the services, but she was very well protected, said the director.

The pandemic is not over yet, but there is already a little peace of mind for the residents of this institution.

However, lovers of foreign things, seeing that the gate was open, entered and They stole everything that was outside the house. They had to close the gate and request support from the authority. They provide surveillance with elements that patrol frequently during the day and night. This allows them to have a bit of peace of mind since there are children “in our custody and they have to be taken care of,” added the nun.

Today, those who come to the City of Children have to identify themselves very well and make known the reason for their presence. In addition to attending to sanitary measures, since they have children ages 2, 3, 5, 7 and up to 12 years old who are not yet vaccinated.

The mother superior has been in charge of the Children’s City for 52 years and thanks God because she says that she has never left them hand in hand, despite the escalation in prices for food and services. Help comes through citizens and businesses.

The inhabitants of Mazatlan, social organizations and businessmen have always been in solidarity with the City of Children. “This is a sign that God does not leave us hand in hand,” stressed the director of this shelter.

The expenses of the institution are always very high, since it is food and services. Electricity was paid from 16 to 17 thousand pesos, with solar panels it dropped to 5 thousand, and they hope it will continue like this.