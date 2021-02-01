Image of the architectural project that won the public tender for Costa Salguero, in Buenos Aires, facing the river. Arch. Federico Menichetti and Arch. Valeria Franck

Montevideo and Buenos Aires rise on opposite banks of the mighty Río de la Plata. The first has grown facing the river, the second turns its back on it. For almost half a century, when the Argentine capital banned bathing in its waters due to pollution, the city has thrown thousands of tons of debris into the river as fill and its channel has been increasingly removed from its inhabitants. It is difficult to get to its edge without a car, but skirting it costs even more: there are sections closed since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out; other trellises that only open during the day and as long as it does not rain; port; some concessioned to private parties and also those that are so degraded that few venture. The local government is preparing to sell riverside land for the construction of a new neighborhood, but the initiative arouses great social rejection, judging by the public hearing that ended last Thursday. Opponents demand that the 32 hectares in dispute be allocated to a large public park with free and easy access.

“A park without services and nightlife is not optimal for the city and even less for that place away from services. It would only be used for brief periods during the day ”, the Ministry of Urban Development responds when defending the project that seeks to modify the appearance of the lands of Costa Salguero and Punta Carrasco, near the Jorge Newbery metropolitan airport. Both sites now house venues, a convention center where COVID-19 tests are done, an outdoor parking lot, a golf driving range and vast vacant lots. The concessions for both properties have expired and the mayor, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, will not renew them. Instead, it proposes to change the urban regulations to enable the construction of buildings up to 29 meters high, which would occupy 26% of the surface, according to the winning architectural competition.

“There is an evident need to increase green spaces in the city of Buenos Aires. The pandemic and the climate crisis put it in evidence and this is a great opportunity we have to build a large park in front of the river. We cannot waste it to do a real estate business, ”says Bárbara Rossen, from the Collective of architects in defense of public lands. The city of Buenos Aires has 6 square meters of green space per inhabitant, far from the 10 square meters recommended by the World Health Organization. Its green area per capita is half that of Montevideo and also less than the 10.4 square meters per inhabitant of the Argentine city of Rosario, also highlighted by the integration of the Paraná River into its urban fabric.

Audience with participation record

A survey published weeks ago reflects that six out of ten porteños oppose the sale of Costa Salguero land. The result of the public hearing that concluded last week was even more forceful: more than 97% of the 2,057 speakers spoke against the official project. “The Government of the Pro (party that governs Buenos Aires since 2007, led by former president Mauricio Macri) has already shed more than 470 hectares of public lands. This time it was the straw that broke the camel’s back, because it is the shore of the river. It has to do with our identity: we are a riverside city that has no access to the river, ”stresses Rossen, one of the speakers who opposed the rezoning. The public hearing, held virtually, broke the participation record. “The legislators stated that they were going to listen to citizen opinion,” warns this architect.

The municipal government denies that the opposition is so great and suggests that the process was manipulated. “There is a political tint behind those registered in the public hearing and this can be seen in the content of the speeches almost traced,” they respond from the Secretary of Urban Development. They have the votes for a final sanction of the project.

The initiative is part of a larger project, known as the Young District, with which, since 2018, the Buenos Aires authorities seek to revitalize the north coastline through the combination of public parks, leisure venues and offices. It encompasses about eight kilometers of coastline in front of the Río de la Plata.

“The Young District has a vision of the young consumerist, with places of gastronomy and not entertainment, and difficult access, made for the car. They are measures contrary to what is being done in the world, with a landfill to make a parking lot in front of the airport, for example ”, denounces the architect Andrés Borthagaray. Borthagaray also criticizes the construction of another luxury neighborhood, a new Puerto Madero, in a city with a significant housing deficit and marked by great inequality depending on the area in which you live.

The detractors also battle against the project through the courts. The sale of public lands in Costa Salguero is temporarily halted by a precautionary measure. In their ruling, the judges recalled that the property “is part of the domain of the State and constitutes part of the banks of the Río de la Plata, which has been the object of particular protection both in the constitutional order, and in that of the norms that greater They are important in urban planning and constitute the axis of the City’s development policies, such as the Urban Environmental Plan and the Urban Code ”. How the appearance of the city changes will depend on the final decision.