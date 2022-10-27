Linda Cecconi was going like every morning at work, when a truck overturned and hit her in full: rescue useless for her

A particularly sad Wednesday morning on the Italian roads. In fact, around 7:45 am yesterday, he lost his life Linda Cecconi, a 41-year-old woman and mother who, while on her way to work in Arezzo with her car, was hit in full by a truck that had lost control and overturned. The medical staff who arrived promptly on the spot were useless.

Yesterday’s was one particularly bitter day on Italian roads. Only in the early hours of the morning, in fact, there are two very young people who lost their lives while on their way to school or work.

The first, Edoardo Manesso, only had 15 years. He was aboard his 50cc moped and was heading to Novi Ligure to go to school. A car driven by a 56-year-old woman, who came from the opposite direction of travel, hit him in full swing, throwing him several meters away on the asphalt.

Although the boy was wearing a full-face helmet and the 118 rescuers arrived on the spot in a few minutes, he was not there nothing to do.

Linda had years instead 41. She was a wife and mother of an 11 year old boy. For years she had run a stationery shop in Arezzo and for this reason she was known by many in the area.

Lately he worked at the one-stop shop of the municipality of the Tuscan town and yesterday morning, like every day, she left her house in Capolona to get to the workplace.

Unfortunately, a cruel destiny he decided that his life should end instantly.

Linda Cecconi’s accident

Linda Cecconi was on board her Lancia Ypsilon and around 7:45 am yesterday, she was passing through the stretch near Marcena of the state road 71, towards Arezzo.

It all happened in a few moments. A Tir transporting foodstuffs would have lost grip with the asphalt, would have first hit a mini cooper in front of him and then would have overturned.

The mad rush of the heavy vehicle now turned took him straight to the car driven by the 41-year-old, reducing it in a second to a heap of sheet metal.

The police, the fire brigade and the 118 medical rescuers intervened on the spot. Unfortunately, there was nothing to do for Linda. She was died practically on the spot.

Other three people were injured, but fortunately it would not appear that they are in danger of life. The road section was closed for hours.