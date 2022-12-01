The Municipality of Al Ain City finished decorating the city’s streets and its environs with more than 1,400 holograms and light formations with distinctive designs that included several internal and external streets and a group of roundabouts and bridges, in celebration and pride of the 51st Federation Day.

Sultan Saif Al Shamsi, Director of the Marketing and Corporate Communication Department at the municipality, said that this year’s Union Day decorations are distinguished by new designs in the lighting, which enhance the general aesthetic view of the facilities.

He added: “The decorations for the 51st Union Day were also distinguished by the use of phrases and words that reflect the comprehensive renaissance and development witnessed by the country in various fields, in addition to various formations bearing the flag of the United Arab Emirates and embodying pride, dignity and pride, in addition to decorating more than 216 palm trees.”

He estimated the length of the streets that were decorated with 135 km, divided into 98 km urban streets, and 37 km external streets, while the area in which the decorations were used this year exceeded 100 km, distributed throughout the city of Al Ain, and included roundabouts, main streets, entrances to the city and its borders towards the city center, in addition to Al-Hayer, Al-Faqa, Al-Qua, Al-Waqn, Al-Khazna, Sweihan and Al-Amrah areas, to cover most of the city’s areas to bring joy and happiness to the hearts of all segments of society.

He noted that the bridges and roundabouts were also adorned with a group of delightful lights, all of which constitute a wonderful-looking and extremely beautiful painting, which reflects the extent of the joy of the nation and the people of the Emirates on the Union Day and its achievements. He explained that the sizes of the light formations ranged between 2 and 5 meters, using the finest materials in the field of lighting. Cosmetic and the safest and safest.