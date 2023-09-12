Home page World

Venetians fear for their old town, which is in danger of dying out. Fewer and fewer people want to live there because rent and food prices are rising. The reason for this is the tourists.

Venice – The popular lagoon city is groaning among tourists. In high season, 100,000 holidaymakers stay in the city every day, plus day visitors. Venice and its lagoons have been considered a World Heritage Site since 1987. However, UNESCO sees this as threatened by the uncontrolled flow of tourists. Fees of five euros should help to better manage the rush to Venice in the coming year.

Venice’s problem: fewer and fewer locals, more and more tourists

However, the problem remains for now: the Venetian old town is in danger of dying out. According to the city administration, fewer than 50,000 people live in Venice’s historic old town. While almost half of all residents are over 60 years old, only around 9,000 residents are under 18. Many Venetians are moving away from the old town because the cost of living is rising. The residents are angry and convinced that things cannot continue like this.

While the number of residents is declining, more and more tourists are coming to the city. In September, this was also reflected in the numbers: the number of tourist beds in Venice exceeded the number of residents, reports the news portal Today. 49,693 beds for tourists against 49,301 residents of the old town.

“The city no longer belongs to us,” says Matteo Secchi, founder of the organization Venessia.com, who fights against the depopulation of Venice. “Venice is in danger of becoming just one big hotel with no residents,” he warns. Secchi is certain that a city without residents has no future. (Josefin Schröder)