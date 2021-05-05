The City of Buenos Aires continues with its plan to incorporate vaccines into the health system And, in this context, the head of Government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta held a meeting this Wednesday with the United States Government Business Manager MaryKay Carlson, at the headquarters of Uspallata.

However, in a context of dose shortages and in which production is entirely destined for national states, the meeting was a kind of preamble considering that Rodríguez Larreta plans to visit New York and Washington during the second semester.

Buenos Aires sources acknowledged that the City will continue trying to acquire vaccines in the market, although they maintain that at present the possibility is prohibited at the international level. They believe, however, that it could be a good possibility to bring positions closer to the government of Alberto Fernández, after the marked differences regarding the suspension of face-to-face classes, which the Supreme Court deactivated on Tuesday, in a ruling in which it endorsed the Buenos Aires autonomy to resolve on the subject.

“One concrete possibility is that If at any time we have direct access to vaccines, we include them within the national plan“, they told Clarion from an office in Parque Patricios. That means that, even with the lack of doses that affects the City due to the way in which they are distributed from the Nation, the official plan will be to acquire them to add them to the general distribution.

Any chance of buying vaccines on the part of the City depends on the political will of the Nation, and in this case the United States enables, in agreement with La Rosada, access to doses of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson and Moderna, to name four laboratories with which there could be approaches.

Happens that the North American country has millions of surplus vaccines, which could authorize, as other powers such as Russia and China have done. In the case of AstraZeneca, the Joe Biden administration could release up to 60 million doses from the Anglo-Swedish laboratory to countries that need them. The shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines to Argentina has been delayed, after the Government announced last year the purchase of 22 million doses, of which it paid a part in advance.

According to Buenos Aires sources commented to this newspaper, another open window is Israel, which also has a significant surplus of AstraZeneca vaccines that could be included in the Covax Fund, for which doses are already arriving in Argentina.

Nevertheless, any negotiation from a jurisdiction such as the City is tied to the global decision that it is the national states that incorporate vaccines, not the cities, and even less the private ones. “Meetings are going to continue, but today there is no market,” they repeat in Uspallata.

After the meeting, Rodríguez Larreta said that “The vaccination plan that the United States is carrying out is very ambitious and hopeful for the rest of the world.” And I add; “We need the United States to support Argentina with more vaccines, because that will allow us to accelerate the rate of vaccination in the City“.

The meeting also participated Fernando Straface, Secretary General and International Relations, James O’Mealia, Acting Political Advisor to the U.S. Embassy, ​​and James-Michael Saxton-Ruiz, Minister of Science, Technology, Environment and Health of the embassy.

Rodríguez Larreta and Carlson also talked about the next official tour of the head of Government to that country, when the health situation allows it. The City of Buenos Aires has a fluid relationship with multiple cities in the United States: in terms of climate change, for example, the head of the Buenos Aires government is regional vice president of C40, a network chaired by the mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti. This year, Buenos Aires will present its Climate Action Plan at COP26, to be held in Glasgow.