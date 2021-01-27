The Ministry of Education of the City summoned the 17 teachers’ unions to meet on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. with the intention of continuing to discuss the protocols for returning to face-to-face classes, which will begin in the City on February 17.

“It will be the third meeting so far this year confirming the vocation of dialogue to seek consensus,” they assured from the Buenos Aires government before the refusal of a part of the unions to return to the classrooms.

For its part, the City this week began meetings with the principals of kindergarten, primary and secondary school due to the presence in the classrooms in a context of back to school with a pandemic. It is proposed to start analyzing school by school to define how each establishment is going to open.

The first meeting took place at the Mugica Educational Pole, where each director presented their opening idea. This process of talks will continue until the beginning of the school year. There were 58 managers who accepted the invitation despite being in recess.

The Minister of Education of the City, Soledad Acuña, said: “There is less than a month to go before the most challenging classes we have ever had in the City. For this reason, we continue to work in constant dialogue with teachers and school leaders to ensure families that their children begin their school year in safe classrooms and schools. These previous days it is necessary to talk about certainties. On February 17, the schools will be open waiting for their students, following the staggered return that we already mentioned and complying with the specific protocols ”.

In this first meeting of the Driving and Supervision Teams, each of the participants made an initial approach on the characteristics of the school and different guiding questions.

Despite the warning from the Buenos Aires government that it will discount the day for teachers who do not show up for work on February 17, there are unions that have already announced that they will not go and have shown resistance to the measure.