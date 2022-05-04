Today we have experienced one of the most important games of the season, the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals that faced two heavyweights on the bench, Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City and Carlo Ancelotti, Madrid manager . Manchester City visited the Santiago Bernabéu while ahead on the aggregate scoreboard, winning by four goals to three against their rival at the Etihad Stadium.
City came out onto the lawn of the madridista fiefdom, to play their game as they are accustomed to, trying to take the initiative in the game and press high when they don’t have the ball at their disposal. In the first part the “citizen” team was going to have clear chances but all of them were repelled by Courtois, in defense, they did not have much work but, every time that Madrid approached with danger, the English defenders have known how to act more than efficient.
As soon as the second half began, Real Madrid had their clearest chance to date, after the kick-off Vinicius sent the ball down the baseline behind the far post that his teammate Dani Carvajal served. In the initial section of it, Madrid was going to have control of the match but without finding a goal.
The man who appeared for this game, Kyle Walker, was injured in the match, so Pep Guardiola took the opportunity to move chips on the bench, substituting the injured for Zinchenko and Kevin De Bruyne for Gundogan with 20 minutes left in the match.
At minute 72, after a move involving the two players who had just entered the field of play, Manchester City was going to score a goal of vital importance for the future of the tie, Riyad Mahrez, after Bernardo Silva’s pass, scored a great goal by the short post of Courtois’s goal. This goal meant that Madrid had to score at least two goals in 15 minutes to try to fight for a place in the final.
Cancelo was going to have a chance in the 85th minute that, had it not been for the great performance of the Belgian goalkeeper, he would have scored a real goal, right on the next play, after a play by Grealish that Mendy was going to save on the line. Once again Grealish was going to have a great chance but Courtois was going to take out a magical foot to deflect the ball for a corner.
In the 90th minute Rodrygo was going to put the score one to one and just a minute later Rodrygo put the score two to one again to send the game into extra time doing the epic.
As soon as extra time began, a spontaneous attack was going to jump onto the Bernabéu pitch, causing the game to be suspended for a few moments. In the 94th minute, City was going to commit a penalty on Benzema, which the French attacker himself was going to materialize, making Madrid momentarily qualify for the Champions League final. With a clear chance for City that Courtois was going to stop and the subsequent rebound that sent Fernandinho out, the first half of extra time ended.
In the second part of extra time, Manchester City went on the attack to try to reach the penalty shootout but it was in vain as they failed to beat the Madrid goalkeeper’s goal, thus ending the game and Madrid qualifying for the final of the Champions when it seemed that City had it done.
