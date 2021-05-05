The Tourism Board of the City of Buenos Aires presented “Destination City of Buenos Aires”.

The objective of the proposal is “to promote and define collaborative strategies that allow to continue promoting the tourist marketing chain”, they communicated from the Buenos Aires body.

Specifically, it is about a series of webinars that will take place in May, June and July to promote the City of Buenos Aires as a “tourist destination prepared, reliable and safe for activity in this pandemic context. “

The Obelisk, icon of the City of Buenos Aires. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

Thematic

In the talks, aimed at professionals in the tourism sector from all over the country, they will talk about different issues such as sanitary requirements to visit the City, the reconversion of public space, gastronomy and activities such as bicycle tours, the Tourism in Neighborhoods program or the cultural offer.

“We want to continue promoting this industry, which is a great generator of jobs and a pillar of the economy of the entire country,” said Diego Gutiérrez, general director of Tourism Promotion of the Tourism Agency.

“It is essential for us to continue working together to continue and complete the tourism promotion circuit,” he added.

Calendar

The agenda for the next webinars is: Neuquén (5/6), Jujuy (5/18) and Buenos Aires (5/20). Then follow Mendoza (3/6), Corrientes (10/6), Chubut (17/6) and Córdoba (24/6). There will be a third stage in July. Registration is done by sending an email to [email protected]

Those who participate in each webinar may be part of a lottery to visit the City of Buenos Aires with everything included, which will be raffled at the end of each stage.