Located at A few hours by plane from Floridain USAthe city ​​of Cumberland, within the state of Maryland, offers a financial incentive of up to US$20,000 to those families who wish to move to their territorybut the applicants must meet certain requirements eligibility to apply for the benefit.

On many occasions, families who have to move for work or to improve their quality of life are forced to face an excessive expense, so they give up on their plan. However, Some cities in the country offer attractive incentives economic that allow the process to be carried out without losing money, and Cumberland stands out among themlocated on the banks of the Potomac River in Baltimore County.

With a population that has decreased by more than 12 percent since 2020, falling to 18,769 inhabitants in 2022, the city seeks to attract new residents in its project to improve the regional economy. In this way, The package offers up to US$20,000 and consists of US$10,000 in cash for relocationfurther up to US$10,000 for renovations approved on an existing home, or for a down payment on a newly constructed home within city limits, the program’s official website explains.

In this sense, the government indicates that the city has “95 percent broadband connectivity, plus access to interstate highways and trains“, and then emphasizes the region’s tourism investment. “A quarter of a million visitors annually choose Cumberland’s amenities as a tourist destination. The public investment created for this industry offers enhanced cultural and entertainment options unique in a small-town Mid-Atlantic setting,” says the local government.

The city is just a flight away from Florida and has 95 percent broadband connectivity. Photo:Cumberland, MD

Requirements to apply for the program that pays $20,000 for moving

In case you want to apply for the program that pays US$20,000 to move to the city of Cumberland, you must make sure that meets the requirements mentioned in the following list:

Be at least 18 years old

Be eligible to work in the country with a full-time job

Existing local employment or in the process of accepting a job in the area

They also have to buy a home and live in it as your primary residence for at least five yearsand if you purchase a newly built home, the value cannot be less than US$150,000.