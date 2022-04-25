“The city is our”, the new series from the creators of “The wire”, is the new bet of hbo max and users could not be more excited for the premiere of the first chapter on April 25. The police thriller will tell about the death of Freddie Gray, a real event that shocked the United States in 2015 but unfortunately remains in force to date.

It should be noted that the program is based on the book “We own this city: a true story of crime, cops and corruption”, by journalist Justin Fenton. “We saw it as an opportunity to talk about the current state of policing in America and how it gets to a point where corruption can occur under the watchful eye of the department,” co-creator George Pelecanos told Time.

What is it about?

Throughout its six chapters, the program tells us about the death of Freddie Gray, a young Afro-descendant who lost his life in suspicious circumstances while in police custody. Facing a wave of riots and a new murder record, the Baltimore police turn to Sergeant Wayne Jenkins and his elite unit to rid the streets of guns and drugs.

Who is who?

Jon Bernthal as Sergeant Wayne Jenkins

Wunmi Mosaku as attorney Nicole Steele

Jamie Hector as Detective Sean M. Suiter

McKinley Belcher III as Momodu “G Money” Gondo

Darrell Britt-Gibson as Officer Jemell Rayam

Dagmara Domińczyk as Erika Jensen, an FBI agent

Josh Charles as Officer Daniel Hersl

Rob Brown as Maurice Ward

Don Harvey as John Sieracki

What do critics say about the series?

As for the reception that the series had by specialized critics, the high scores are serving as a guarantee of its quality. “It gracefully blends shocking violence with tense conference room inquisitions,” notes Entertainment Weekly.