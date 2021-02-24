The City gave the first step to advance against Truckers for the application of the Sputnik V vaccine, after the union leader Hugo Moyano himself admitted that he was inoculated in the Antarctica Sanatorium, property of the social work. In a note addressed to the provider’s attorney, signed by the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, the administration of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta requests the complete list of people who agreed to the vaccine and the details of the criteria that were taken into account.

It is the first formal step to corroborate the statements of Moyano, who after the revelation of the newspaper La Nación publicly ratified that he was vaccinated together with his wife, Liliana Zulet, and his 20-year-old son Jerónimo. “I am vaccinated because I am the president of two social works and because of my age. I was not part of any VIP vaccine list at all. All the personnel in charge of Antarctica are being vaccinated, ”Moyano explained on AM 750 radio, where as justification he recalled that both his wife and his young son“ work in the sanatorium ”.

“I am writing to you in my capacity as Minister of Health of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires by virtue of the public facts and notorious knowledge regarding the vaccination plan that is being carried out against COVID-19,” begins the Quirós letter addressed this Tuesday to the Obra Social de Camioneros.

Likewise, “you are requested to send the list of people who were vaccinated to date, detailing the name, surname, DNI, work area and dose that each person received.”

“In this sense -adds the text you accessed Clarion– and within the framework of the responsibilities arising from the agreement for the distribution, conservation and dispensing of vaccines against COVID-19, which was duly initialed by that entity and this Ministry, on December 29, 2020, is requested, with In order to rule out any anomaly, please inform the criteria for applying the vaccines ”.

With this request, the City begins a path to corroborate the breach of the agreement signed with Truckers and, in that case, that it is Moyano himself, in his role as owner of the social work, who responds to the Justice for having arranged his vaccination.

The City, like the rest of the provinces, distributed the doses of Sputnik V that it received from the Nation in some 40 vaccination centers, between public and private hospitals and those that depend on social works.

For the Buenos Aires administration, Moyano did not meet the requirements to be vaccinated: “So far we have only advanced in two stages, to vaccinate health professionals with national registration and over 80 years of age with residence in the City. It was not for Moyano ”, they point out.

More: after a quick analysis of the list of shifts granted by the City, they assure that Moyano did not respect the order and acceded in a special way to the vaccine. “He did not access the turn on the web”, They maintain.

“I was not part of any VIP vaccinated list at all”, Moyano had said, when responding after Clarín revealed the existence of a VIP vaccination program in the Ministry of Health of the Nation.

The City’s request comes in the midst of a strong bid between the Buenos Aires government and the Truckers union, whose general secretary Pablo Moyano called for a general strike in the waste collection and sweeping branch of the City in response to the attempt to Larreta to reduce expenses in the area, after the removal of the co-participation arranged by Alberto Fernández.