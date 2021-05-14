Workers from Buenos Aires community canteens will be included in the next stage of vaccination against the coronavirus programmed by the City Government.

As confirmed by official sources Clarion, will be included within the strategic staff, which also includes security forces, firefighters, emergency area personnel, teachers and non-teachers, among others.

Simultaneously with the strategic ones, planned for stage 4 of vaccination, those who are between 18 and 59 years old, and basic diseases, will also begin to be vaccinated.

In the case of cafeteria workers, it will be the community centers and social organizations who submit your payroll to the Directorate for Strengthening Civil Society, of the Ministry of Human Development and Habitat.

“This information will have the character of a sworn statement, they will be compared with our payrolls and with it the registration will be carried out as the stages of the Vaccination Plan progress,” they said from the Buenos Aires Government.

The final number of people vaccinated within this group not yet determined. Buenos Aires spokespersons pointed out that 20% corresponds to social organizations and the remaining 80% is made up of community kitchens, mostly led by women.

The shifts, they explained, will be granted as the doses distributed by the national government reach the City. And the application will be in the vaccination centers, as in the rest of the cases.

Under 60

This Friday, the Buenos Aires Minister of Health announced that next week he will also begin to register those under 60 years of age with underlying diseases.

It is still necessary to define what day and at what time exactly this process will start, which will depend on the amount of vaccines that are arriving in the country.

As has been happening among adults over 60 years of age, registration will be segmented by five years: the first to register will be those between 55 and 59 years of age.

In principle, residents will be asked to certify that they have one of the prevalent diseases that places them among the population at risk through an affidavit. This affidavit process will be carried out at the time of registration, online or through 147.

LM