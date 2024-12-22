Christmas holidays They give an incredible opportunity to make a weekend getaway and visit some places that during this time of year take on a special splendor. Furthermore, there is no need to stay in Spain, since a very short distance from the border with France There are impressive cities in which the Christmas spirit can be breathed in each and every one of its corners, as is the case of Montpellier, in the majestic region of Occitania.

The second most populated city This part of France, only behind Toulouse, is not only a vibrant city all year round, but at Christmas it is decked out with million lights throughout its historic center that create a spectacular atmosphere. Furthermore, during these weeks there are many activities to do, such as visiting its Christmas market or tasting local cuisine at some of its stalls.

What to see and do in Montpellier at Christmas

Christmas market called ‘Les Hivernales’, Montpellier, France Bjanka Kadic

As soon as you get off the train, you have to go to the historic center of Montpellier, also known as the Écusson. In this beautiful central neighborhood of the city you can walk through its beautiful medieval streets, as well as visit such emblematic places as the Comédie square and its magnificent opera building, or the spectacular Charles de Gaulle esplanade… all this with the spectacular Christmas lights as companions.

After facing Rue Foch, you reach another of the most important points of the city: the Peyrou Square. In it you can see the beautiful Arc de Triomphe, as well as the beautiful Christmas market ‘Les Hivernales’, which has dozens of stalls where you can buy artisan products of all kinds. Furthermore, just a few meters away is the Place de la Canourgue, where you can visit the imposing Cathedral of San Pedro.

Christmas illuminations in Montpellier Montpellier Tourism

Furthermore, every November, the main buildings Montpellier were illuminated with an impressive light show called ‘Couer de Ville in Lumières’ (the heart of the city in lights). Therefore, visiting this city in Occitania during the weeks before Christmas is one of the best options for a weekend getaway, especially from Barcelona.





How to get to Montpellier from Barcelona by train

Although you can reach Montpellier by car, one of the best ways to get to the French city is by train: from Barcelona you can take a bird three hours for 99 euros. Furthermore, the SNCF company offers the INOUI TGV train from Barcelona to Paris, stopping in the city of Occitania four hours into the journey.

