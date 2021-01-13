The city of Kineshma in the Ivanovo region was almost completely left without heating and hot water supply due to a communal accident, reports TASS…

According to emergency services, there is no hot water and heating in about 900 apartment buildings and more than 10 thousand private houses. More than 80 thousand people live in them (the entire population of Kineshma is 80.9 thousand people).

At the same time, there are frosts in the region. Today it is -14 degrees.

Utilities are dealing with the aftermath of the accident. They promise to liquidate them today.