The year 2024 has been full of events for Paris, and the capital of France has hosted the Olympic Games and has also just reopened the doors of the Notre-Dame Cathedral after five years closed due to the devastating fire that overwhelmed Spain and the entire planet. All this has meant that the ‘City of Light’ has been chosen best city in the world for tourism, according to a report of Euromonitor International. In addition, the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum and the Arc de Triomphe remain highly visited monuments.

The study’Top 100 destinations that have shaped urban tourism in 2024‘has analyzed a hundred large cities from all over the world. Paris, which has seen a 2% increase In terms of international tourist arrivals, it leads the ranking, but just behind it is a Spanish city: Madrid has been chosen the second best city for tourism according to the report, and the capital of Spain has conquered millions of visitors over the last 12 months.

Madrid, the second best city for tourism

Image of the Royal Palace of Madrid. Antonio García Sánchez

There are two big reasons that have led Madrid to be placed in that meritorious second position. The first of them, as cited in the report itself Euromonitor International is your “robust strategy regarding sustainability”, while it has also helped the capital of Spain to sneak into the Top-2 behind Paris on “commitment to improve responsible tourism.” All of this has led the city to position itself as one of the tourist engines in the world, according to the results of this study.

Behind Paris and Madrid is Tokyo, “an attractive option to hold MICE (corporate sector) events.” The reason given in the report for placing the capital of Japan in third position is that has become more affordable due to the drop in the yen, while another great point in favor of the megalopolis is the incredible infrastructure there.





They complete the Top-5 of this ranking two Italian cities, as they are Rome and Milan. Furthermore, also highlights Bangkok as one of the cities where the most increased international tourism, This year, 37% more foreign travelers have arrived in the capital of Thailand compared to the previous year.

