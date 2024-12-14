Europe is full of wonders. From stunning landscapes to towns and cities with a spectacular display of architectural heritage. When it comes to organizing a trip to the Old Continent, no option is bad, but if we need some inspiration, the british travel magazine, Wanderlustawards different destinations around the world every year, including the category of “Most desirable city in Europe“.

This 2024 it has been a city in Spain that has won this award in the 23rd edition of the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards. It is nothing more and nothing less than Madridwhich has won the title thanks to the votes of 3 million readers of the publication.

Madrid, a cultural power

The magazine Wanderlust highlights “the tangible history, the extravagant architecture and the vibrant culinary scene” of Spain, highlighting that the country usually sees its cities dominating this category, with 2024 being no exception. Thus, this year Madrid takes over from Sevillethe 2023 winner of ‘Most Desirable City’.

Crystal Palace in Retiro Park. iStock.

The British media highlights that the city is all a cultural powerwith the Prado, Thyssen-Bornemisza and Reina Sofía museums among the best in the world. And to this is added the opening of the Gallery of the Royal Collections in 2023, which exhibits tapestries, armor, carriages, musical instruments, furniture and paintings by artists such as Bosco, Titian, El Greco, Ribera, Velázquez and Caravaggio.

On the other hand, Wanderlust also recommends “the fashionable areas of Malasaña and Chuecawhich show the creative spirit of Madrid in its local shops and tapas bars.” Likewise, there is no lack of mention of the Retiro Park as “a green getaway in the heart of the city” and at lively neighborhood of La Latina that “ccomes alive with bustling markets and cafes.





The other winners of the awards

The 23rd edition of the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards collected 3 million votes 168,000 readers to reward destinations, tour operators and travel brands in 22 categories. For example, in the category of ‘Most desired country in the world’ it has been Australia who has reached first place, while Italy has won ‘Most Desirable Country in Europe’.

Verona Arena (Italy). Getty Images/iStockphoto

The winners of the other destination categories are Tokyo as ‘Most Desirable City in the World’, the Galapagos Islands as ‘Most Desirable Region in the World’, greek islands as ‘Europe’s Most Desirable Region’, Sri Lanka as ‘Most desirable island in the world’, Malta as ‘Europe’s most desirable island’, Uzbekistan as ‘World’s Most Desirable Emerging Destination’, New Zealand as ‘Most Desirable Destination for Adventure’, Costa Rica as ‘Most desirable destination for sustainability’, Germany as ‘Most Desirable Destination for Culture and Heritage’, South Africa as ‘Most Desirable Destination for Wildlife and Nature’ and France as ‘Most Desirable Gastronomic Destination’.

Sign up for the newsletter and receive in your email the best proposals for traveling around Spain and the world.