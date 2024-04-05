In the state of Florida, Miami Beach is the destination par excellence for tourists looking to enjoy a vacation on American beaches, however, in recent years, the city of destin earned a place in the consideration of visitors due to its low cost and its paradisiacal beaches in the Gulf of Mexico.

Located in the northwest of the Sunshine State, the city of Destin stands in the Panhandle region, and has extensive white sand beaches and pristine water. Among them, stands out Henderson Beach State Parkdistinguished from the others by its white sand dunes of up to ten meters and the opportunity it offers to connect with the nature of the area.

The beach offers a unique view with huge white sand dunes formed by an ancient process. Photo:Florida State Park Share

With multiple activities to do on site, Henderson Beach State Park contains sixty campsites connected to the beach through a boardwalk, which according to the official website of the place, was established for “the preservation and protection of the natural features and the public enjoyment of the area, the last remaining area of ​​coastal scrubland in Destin.”

According to popular belief, the immense mountains of white sand are the product of a process in which the Appalachian Mountains and the Apalachicola River intervened 20,000 years ago.

Far from the noise of Miami Beach, the city in northern Florida offers peace and relaxation, an alternative to reflect in the middle of the beautiful landscapes that appear when you look up, and will become the favorite destination for tourists seeking calm. in his free time.

What to do in Destin, Florida?

Although one of the main activities in the region is sitting on the sand, relaxing and admiring nature, the city of Destin in Florida has other alternatives to spend time and enjoy your vacation.

On the specialized travel website Trip Advisor appears the option of take a boat to sail around Crab Island, where the emerald green color of the water and the transparency that allows you to see the seabed dazzles visitors. In the fall, cruises leave a little later so tourists can watch the sunset there.

Likewise, the area is full of restaurants that offer different types of food, from Caribbean cuisine to Mexican recipes, and there are plenty of accommodations to comfortably enjoy your stay.