Although many You would think that the city in California with the largest population of Mexicans would be Los Angeles, the reality is that it is San Bernardino, located east, near Los Angeles. According to data from the 2020 United States Census, it is home to 471,979 people of Mexican origin, which represents 36.4% of its total population.

By contrast, Los Angeles, despite being the most populated city in California, has a Mexican population of 1,092,944, which represents 25.3% of its total population. That is, Los Angeles has a larger population than San Bernardino, but, on a proportional level, the population is larger and represents a group 11.1 percentage points higher in the latter place.

There are several factors that have contributed to the high concentration of Mexicans in San Bernardino, such as the fact that it has a lower cost of living than Los Angeles, making it a more attractive option for low-income families.

San Bernardino County has a strong industrial sector, with jobs in logistics, manufacturing and agriculture that attract Mexican workers. Additionally, California State University, San Bernardino, and other educational institutions offer higher education opportunities to the Hispanic community.

Other California cities with a high Mexican population include:

riverside : 34.4% of the population is of Mexican origin.

: 34.4% of the population is of Mexican origin. ash tree : 32.2% of the population is of Mexican origin.

: 32.2% of the population is of Mexican origin. Saint Ana: 29.7% of the population is of Mexican origin.

How has the Hispanic population evolved in the United States?

According to the study Hispanic Map of the United States 2022, from the Cervantes Center at Harvard University, The Hispanic population in the United States has experienced notable growthrepresenting 18.9% of the total population in 2022, a significant increase from 16.3% in 2010. This trend is expected to continue, with projections suggesting that the Hispanic population will double by 2060, driven primarily by the birth rate and natural growth.

Factors such as the lower cost of living and manufacturing jobs have contributed to this concentration. Photo:Drew Anthony Smith /AFP

This demographic change is reflected in states such as California, Texas, Florida, New York and Illinois, which are home to the largest Hispanic populations in the country. As generational changes occur, a change in identity and dominant language is observed. Younger generations of U.S.-born Hispanics tend to speak primarily English and show stronger identification as “Americans” compared to their ancestors, whose identification as “Latinos” declines with each generation.

However, this demographic growth and change has been affected by factors such as immigration and the Covid-19 pandemic. Restrictive immigration laws and the pandemic have slowed the growth of the Hispanic immigrant populationwhile Hispanic families have disproportionately suffered the economic and health impacts of the pandemic.

Despite these challenges, socioeconomic trends show positive signs. Hispanic purchasing power is on the rise and Latino enrollment in universities has experienced notable growth, increasing by 372% since 1990.