The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, assured this Sunday that for June or July the population at risk will be vaccinated in the City, according to the estimated rate of vaccination reception.

“Herd immunity is a long-term goal that is still a long way off, above all because the essential thing now is to vaccinate people at risk, “said Quirós in dialogue with Radio10.

He continued: “The short or medium term objective is that all at-risk people over 60 years of age and who have diseases that add risk are vaccinated and that’s going to happen in June or July. “

Quirós said to estimate those months according to the speed of arrival of the vaccines, be it Sputnik or Pfizer, for example: “It is not a time of the City, but of Argentina”.

.In that sense, the Buenos Aires minister still did not give vaccination dates for those over 70 years of age in the City since there is still They do not have vaccines to face this stage.

On the other hand, he reported that since weeks ago the number of coronavirus cases stopped falling in the City of Buenos Aires, for which he asked to be “very alert” and reinforce care.

He added: “Today the vaccine does not prevent the wave of Covid, but community care and the ability to isolate and test “.

Seniors wait to be vaccinated at Luna Park. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

Earlier, the Vice Minister of Health of the province of Buenos Aires, Nicolas Kreplak, He spoke of the vaccination plan in the province, asked to avoid trips to Brazil and ruled out a return to phase 1 of the quarantine.

“After seeing the northern hemisphere, there is no reason to think that we let’s not have the second wave“Said the official.

Also this Sunday it was reported that the Russian coronavirus vaccine guarantees two years of immunity, according to the creators of Sputnik V.

In addition, they specified that it has the same effectiveness for all age groups.

AFG