After the announcement of the President of the Nation, Alberto Fernández, who obliges to keep the schools closed in the Federal Capital and the Conurbano, the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, hopes that the Supreme Court of Justice reaffirm autonomy of the City to be able to keep education open at least at some levels. In the Buenos Aires administration expect a “computer” failure to clarify the dispute that they have had with the Nation for two weeks.

On Thursday, the Attorney General of the Nation, Eduardo Casal, argued that the Decree of Necessity and Urgency of 15 days ago that suspended the opening of educational establishments is unconstitutional. Casal said in his opinion that there was a lack of grounds to make that decision and highlighted the autonomy of the City from the central power.

In these hours, sources from the Buenos Aires government indicated that they are analyzing whether they should expand the terms of the first amparo who was presented against that DNU to keep classes open in the new stage, which begins on Saturday. Meanwhile, they hope that the highest court will recognize the power to decide on educational matters.

“They put us in a situation similar to that of two weeks ago,” said a Buenos Aires government official as soon as the announcement by the President, which maintains the restrictions until May 21, concluded.

The City Government maintains that the figures show that schools are not a source of contagion and that the vast majority of transfers to the 2,359 educational units under Buenos Aires jurisdiction are made without using transport public.

For this reason, and also for the health of the Buenos Aires autonomy, they hope that the Court will show a forceful ruling on the dispute between the Nation and the City. Rodríguez Larreta hopes that this ruling go in the same terms as that dictated by the attorney Casal.

“It is noted that since the return to the face-to-face modality of the teaching of classes, local governments have always been entrusted with their eventual temporary suspension as well as their restart, in accordance with the evaluation that their holders made of the epidemiological risk. However, this criterion was modified by the same national state without appreciating any grounds about the reasons why he resumed powers in relation to an activity and that he had left in the hands of the provinces and the city of Buenos Aires, and only in relation to a region that encompasses the latter, “he indicated the chief prosecutor.

Under these arguments, Casal considered that the DNU of mid-April is unconstitutional. When addressing the discussion on the temporary suspension of face-to-face classes, the attorney understood that the arguments on which the Government based its DNU “they are not enough to found a state of need that allows to legitimize the suspension of the attendance to the educational establishments in all its levels “.

The City insists that it was not duly accredited that the teaching of face-to-face classes “was the cause of the aggravation of the health situation referred to in the contested decree “.

The dispute over face-to-face education involves 600,000 students of all levels. During the last weeks, it led to various judicial presentations in which judges of the federal contentious administrative jurisdiction intervened, whose ruling signed by Esteban Furnari had ordered the closure of the schools, giving rise to a request for Carlos Zannini, Procurator of the Treasury. On the other hand, that discussed the ruling of Chamber IV of the Buenos Aires Appeals Chamber that had ordered Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, to guarantee the opening of the 2,359 educational units and finally, the protection before the Supreme Court.

