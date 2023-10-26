US suspect in Lewiston mass shooting identified

Law enforcement authorities in Lewiston, Maine, have identified a suspect in a mass shooting that killed at least 22 people.

According to law enforcement, 40-year-old local resident Robert Card is still at large. The criminal is armed and dangerous. Citizens are asked to stay home and not appear on the streets.

A man opened fire at a Lewiston bar and bowling alley, plunging the state’s second-largest city into chaos. AP

It is known that the attacker was training as a firearms instructor at the US Army Reserve training center in Maine. The AP found that the man had access to weapons despite identified mental problems – he was in a psychiatric hospital for two weeks in the summer of 2023. According to media reports, Card was admitted to the clinic after threatening to shoot at a military training base because of voices in his head.

The perpetrator committed the worst mass murder since the beginning of the year

Currently, 22 people are listed as Card’s victims. He managed to wound another 60. The hospital where the wounded are being taken is now guarded by police with automatic weapons. Lewiston is flooded with law enforcement officers, they are combing the city area.

The gunman opened fire in three different places in the city, including a shopping center and a bowling alley. Initially, there was information about his detention, but it was later denied.

US President Joe Biden was informed about the emergency. The American leader offered local authorities full federal support.

The current shooting in Lewiston was the largest in terms of the number of victims among all cases of gun violence in the country for the entire current year. Such data was provided by the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), an organization that collects information about all incidents in which firearms were involved. In second place is the shooting in California’s Monterey Park, the number of victims of which is 11 people.

Related materials:

It was previously reported that in August 2023, the United States reached a certain anti-record for the number of mass shootings; the figure for this month exceeded the statistics of previous years. If the given dynamics (about two episodes per day on average) continue, by the end of the year the United States will be hit by up to 700 such incidents.