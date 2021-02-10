Kayky Y Metinho They are considered two of the best U-17 players in the world after the excellent campaign they have completed with Fluminense, with whom they achieved the Brazilian of the category and runner-up in the Brazil Cup. Hence, teams from all over the world have closely followed its evolution. However, everything indicates that the Manchester City It has been ahead of the rest and will achieve the transfer of both for an amount close to 15 million euros (plus another 15 in different variables).

Kayky was the top scorer of Brasileirao U17 and he left authentic displays from the right-handed side of the attack, where he generates non-stop with enormous mobility, speed and technique that allows him to dribble, face and penetrate the area to define. He has enormous resources in driving and is one of those players who fill the view within minutes of seeing him in action.

MetinhoOn the other hand, he is a very mature midfielder, one of those who command the team with good movements and distribution of the ball. He is capable of playing as a defensive pivot and also as an interior, where he shows that he has an optimal technique to approach the rival area. He has been the captain of this litter of Fluminense baptized as “generation of dreams”, where others also shine as Matheus Martins or Arthur, barely 15 years old.

Both players will be part of the first team of Fluminense in the next season, which will start in a few weeks with the state Carioca. The two young people come of age in June and April of this year and it is planned that they will not leave the club until 2022. Rio de Janeiro to head to Europe.

According to Globo Esporte, the plan with Kayky will integrate it into the subsidiary of Manchester City to develop and adapt to a very different football. Instead, Metinho would go to Troyes, a French team that is currently the leader of the League 2 and advances firmly in its goal of achieving promotion. Likewise, the Brazilian media advances that in addition to the initial 15 million euros, the price of Kayky includes 10 million more in different clauses and that of Metinho another five.

This Wednesday they will play with Fluminense the first leg of the Super Cup before Sao Paul, in what will be a new occasion to see them on the pitch.