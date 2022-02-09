Boca is preparing for 2022 and the club’s youth play a very important role in Sebastián Battaglia’s project. Exequiel Zeballos and Valentin Barco they are two of the main figures and have already generated the interest of Europe.
The City Group, known for searching for talent around the world, He put his eyes on the Xeneize footballers. Zeballos’ contract expires in 2025 and his buyout clause is $25 million. Barco ends in December 2023 and the team that wants to have him must pay 15 million dollars to ensure his departure.
City Group is a public limited company that has teams all over the world and that signs all kinds of footballers: Manchester City, Montevideo City Torque, New York City, Melbourne City, Sichuan Jiuniu, Mumbai City, Yokohama Marinos and Girona of Spain are the clubs that are under the wing of the group.
Zeballos is 19 years old, Barco is 17 and they are the greatest promises of Xeneize nowadays. The striker is already earning a place as a starter and everything indicates that he will have a very important role in 2022. Barco was one of the reserve figures in 2021, but he runs from behind and will have to continue adding experience.
Both have already received surveys from European teams and economic groups interested in investing players, but in Boca they only think about enjoying them on the field of play. How long can they hold them?
