It was recently announced that This iconic park was named the number one tourist attraction in the United Statesand one of the things that caught attention is that it is located in a city full of Latinos.

According to the criteria of

According to a recent ranking shared by BookRetreats.com, Central Park, located in New York City, is the country’s number one tourist attraction. This popular venue, located in a vibrant city with a strong presence of Latin culture, surpassed 77 other popular destinations in the country of stars and stripes, the media reported.

To reach this result, the portal analyzed its popularity, through the opinions of more than 7,500 visitors and the hotel costs in its surroundings, so It was consecrated as a natural enclosure offering a unique experience for both locals and tourists.

Central Park is a vast green space in the heart of Manhattan, New York City.and is one of the most famous and visited urban parks in the world. With an area of ​​341 hectares, it offers a natural refuge in the middle of the busy city. According to City Travel NYCwas designed in 1857 by Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux as part of a movement to provide recreational areas for city dwellers, and its design has remained virtually unchanged over the years.

Also appearing on this list were: Other top tourist attractions in the United Statessuch as the National Mall in Washington and Balboa Park in San Diego, but none managed to dethrone the iconic park in the Big Apple.

Central Park was considered the number one tourist attraction in the country. Photo:iStock Share

How many Latinos are there in New York, the city with the best park in the United States?



The Latin influence in New York is deep and diverse, In fact, according to the latest US Census, this population represents 27.6 percent of the totalso its influence is reflected in multiple aspects of the cultural, economic and social life of the city.

New York is home to one of the largest Latino populations and diverse in the United States, with communities that include Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Mexicans, Colombians, and many other groups.