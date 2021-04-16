The government of the City of Buenos Aires went to court this Friday, where it will play its main card to prevent the closure of schools. It is an action of unconstitutionality with a request for a precautionary measure, according to the document he was able to access Clarion.

They maintain in the proposal that the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) that President Alberto Fernández signed this Thursday at the last minute, violates “the principles of autonomy” since educational policy “is reserved for the provinces”. They consider that it is a question of an “interference” and that it is before an “unreasonable regulation”.

The Attorney General, Gabriel Astarloa, was responsible for the letter of the judicial action that the government of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta will initiate to guarantee the continuity of the school year in person.

After the press conference given by the Head of the Buenos Aires government, where he criticized Alberto Fernández for the “unconsulted decisions”, Noting that he had failed to implement a true vaccination plan, the City’s legal advisers began to analyze the situation.

Without the signed DNU, it was not possible to advance with an answer before the Justice. With the ten-page document, which became official on Thursday after eleven o’clock at night, it was clear that the Casa Rosada was not going to back down with the decision to close the schools for fifteen days.

DNU 241/2021 details the arguments of President Fernández to move forward with the suspension of face-to-face classes for fifteen days. The letter of the Decree states: The “seriousness of the epidemiological situation” in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA) due to the “exponential growth” of coronavirus cases, and the need to adopt measures to reduce circulation and the use of public transport are the arguments that appear in the DNU to explain the decision to suspend face-to-face classes in the Area for 15 days Metropolitan Buenos Aires (AMBA) “.

In another section, he explains that although they recognize the importance of being present in school activities, “the epidemiological situation in the AMBA shows a seriousness that requires the adoption of immediate measures to reduce the movement of people, in order to decrease, also, the speed in the growth of infections “.

The City government maintains that the measure was taken “without scientific or rigorous data”, that both UNICEF and various studies “confirmed that the school is a safe place, with a low rate of contagion and that it contributes to early detection”, they explained to Clarion Buenos Aires sources.

For this reason, Justice will be the next instance. It is an action of unconstitutionality with a request for a precautionary measure. One of the central axes of the proposal invokes the principle of autonomy guaranteed by the National Constitution, where the provinces were reserved in the last reform of the Magna Carta, the management and administration of Education.

With this argument, the City understands that what is proposed by the DNU is an “interference, and a marked impairment of autonomy”. To support this they gave an example: “It is as if President Fernández were the Minister of Education.” And they criticize that the suspension only focuses on the AMBA, “this being a lowering of the line, without consensus, far from it,” they indicated.

It is also considered in the legal action that the norm published in the Official Gazette, “is unreasonable and as such arbitrary” because “The decision was not made taking into account two scientific reports, that raise the low level of contagion in educational establishments. “In this line, they insist that the cost of closing schools” is even higher, because the comprehensive concept of children’s health is not being considered.

JPE