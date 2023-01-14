In the Manchester derby, the citizens move forward with a header from Grealish. Devils comeback in four minutes, but the 1-1 of the Portuguese (spoiled by offside) triggers protests

Manchester is red. Fiery red, to be precise, that of United who overturned the derby in four minutes and took the 2-1 over City who sent Ten Hag’s team into orbit, their fifth consecutive victory in the Premier League. Guardiola’s team was ahead until the 77th minute, then two flare-ups from the hosts changed everything. And they also promise to change United’s season, which is now only one point behind the English champions with equal games (18) and feels it can dream big, without being content to fight “only” for fourth place. City swerves again after the disaster of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals: they found themselves ahead in the 60th minute with their first shot on goal, after a sterile ball possession and never managing to trigger Haaland, he was overturned when he seemed to be able to control the match. Even if the 1-1 goal, the one Fernandes scores despite Rashford’s offside, promises controversy. See also WEC | Porsche and Audi will adopt a twin-turbo V8 for the LMDhs

THE KEYS — Ten Hag waited for this game to understand how much progress his team had made compared to the 6-3 win at Etihad in the first derby of the season: he had confirmation that United are now a racing team, with 9 wins in a row in all competitions and 5 consecutive in the Premier League, where the Red Devils never lost at Old Trafford after the flop against Brighton on matchday one. United have shown how solid their defense is, how much players believe in Ten Hag’s 4-2-3-1 formation, even when Antony finds himself playing central striker. The best was once again Rashford, author of the overtaking goal, with Casemiro a monument in the middle of the field. The shock was Garnacho’s entry in the 72nd minute, an arrow from the left that brought down the City defense. Guardiola had asked his men to go back to being themselves after the Southampton disaster: not only did he not have the answers he was looking for, with the harnessed attack made dangerous only by De Bruyne’s rare inventions, but he has to metabolize a defeat in a match with special meaning, one that adds a very dangerous rival in the race for the title. Old Trafford is also Haaland’s first real flop of the season, dry from two games: an oddity for someone who has grinded record after record so far. See also Lionel Messi, a proud father: the surprise decoration that his son Mateo asked for

THE MATCH — Two thrusts by Rashford, one saved by Akanji on the line and the other by a desperate exit from Ederson, are the best things in a tremendously tactical and balanced first half, in which City break through 66% of ball possession but not produces a shot on goal and United defend well but don’t create much. We start again without Martial, replaced by Antony at the center of the United attack. Guardiola before the quarter of an hour puts in Grealish for Foden: three minutes later the winger is already in goal, taking advantage of a stroke of genius from De Bruyne who gives him a ball that only needs to be pushed into the net. United find a contested equal in the 78th minute, when Fernandes puts on Ederson after Rashford lets him go without touching the ball with a splendid pass from Casemiro. The referee initially cancels for Rashford’s offside, then with the help of the Var he reconsiders and validates. Old Trafford explodes four minutes later, when Rashford primed by Garnacho, an elusive arrow on the left, signs the Red Devils 2-1. The result doesn’t change anymore, and Old Trafford enjoys its party. See also Muñoz excited us again (Arriving at the 'green')

