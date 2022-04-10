Straight

A goal from Sadio Mané a minute after the break made it 2-2 in a match described as a “classic” in Spanish by the English press. It was the final goal. The one that marked the stagnation of the leader, Manchester City, and the pursuer, Liverpool, separated by a point with seven days to go before the end of the Premier. The two giants who in recent years have governed European football did not give more of themselves for their ideas of sophistication, order and daring, both below their best levels in a season whose spring resolution catches them upset.

two Ederson Moraes, Cancelo, Laporte, Walker, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Rodrigo, Sterling (Mahrez, min. 74), Gabriel Jesus (Grealish, min. 82) and Foden two Alisson, Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Matip, A. Robertson, Henderson (Naby Keita, min. 77), Thiago, Fabinho, Salah, Diogo Jota (Luis Díaz, min. 69) and Mane (Roberto Firmino, min. 83) goals 1-0 min. 4: DeBruyne. 1-1 min. 12: Diogo Jota. 2-1 min. 36: Gabriel Jesus. 2-2 min. 45: Man. Referee anthony taylor Yellow cards A. Robertson (min. 27), Bernardo Silva (min. 39), Thiago (min. 60), Fabinho (min. 82) and Virgil Van Dijk (min. 88)

The second half was the painful exchange of blows between two duelists who think less of survival than glory. “He has been wild!” Klopp said, at the end of the evening. “Like a boxing match. If you lowered your arms they could give you a massive blow.”

It was the most decisive match remaining to be played in the major European leagues this season. When the referee blew the final whistle, an air of disappointment, of exhaustion, of the twilight of a brilliant time for the Premier spread. The contenders were the most innovative teams of the last decade. Those who have done the most to entertain the public since the organizational invention. Since 2017, City and Liverpool have played the most prestigious national tournament in the world in a head-to-head difficult to match in the history of British football. The course of the game suggests a future marked by transition, surely dominated by the renewal of the squads, if not by the departures of the two demiurges, Klopp and Guardiola, who on the one hand seem to be in full force and on the other do not leave to reflect on retirement, withdrawal, or simply the need to rest after so much stress.

The propaganda sold the meeting as the most refined product that the football business can offer. The truth is that what both contenders offered was slightly more earthly. From the outset, Liverpool tried to move City away from their goal with a pressure that their midfield failed to sustain. The attackers, half-gentrified for months, were roaring, Fabinho and Thiago were late, Henderson thought belatedly, and even Kevin de Bruyne, whose haunches are growing by the minute, escaped from the fold. Four minutes had not elapsed when the Belgian opened for Jesús and the Brazilian’s pass left Sterling and Alisson one-on-one. The goalkeeper prevented the 1-0. Rather, he delayed it. The following minute, after a corner, De Bruyne himself hooked a left-footed shot from outside the area and the ball deflected into the net after bouncing off Matip.

The teams were taking action when Thiago turned from De Bruyne’s mark and launched a majestic pass to Alexander-Arnold that forced all the City lines to reposition themselves running back. From the disorientation that this generated, the action of the tie emerged, driven by Robertson from the side, headed by Alexander-Arnold at the far post, and riveted by Jota at the penalty spot.

Fear prevailed over all feelings. Little by little, dominance fell to City, which, unlike its opponent, enjoyed a dedicated, precise and luminous helmsman in the figure of Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese, who plays the same inside as winger or false nine, parked next to Rodri and acted as pivot throughout the game. He did half the work of the Spaniard, he helped the central defenders when they threatened to overtake them, he was in charge of giving the first pass, and he put the doses of courage in a concert in which very few offered for fear of harassment. That’s where City occupied the territory and controlled the rhythms of the game, and that’s where Liverpool ended up retreating. For an hour, Alisson found no way out other than the long ball. He divided the possession so much that he lost it. The 2-1 came after a goal kick that led to a corner against, a rebound, a center by Cancelo and a shot by Gabriel Jesús. The Brazilian broke the offside and anticipated Alisson on the start.

to the counterattack

Klopp’s proposed boxing analogy was spot on. The match turned out to be a combat of beaten, filtered, melted boxers. But where the Liverpool manager got it right was in pointing out a crucial detail. “I don’t remember,” he said, “ever seeing City shoot so many long balls into the back of a defence.”

City’s attacks revealed that something is not quite working in Guardiola’s team. The lack of mobility without the ball, the absence of short runs, generated sterile possessions that were reminiscent of the Champions League match against Atlético. If City became a constant threat to the visiting goal, it was based on counterattacks. Without combinations in small spaces, control became sporadic and the team ended the game with Bernardo multiplying alone and a platoon of attackers hanging down waiting for someone else’s error. It was thus that Van Dijk took a shot from Jesús under the sticks and that Sterling scored a goal that the VAR annulled for offside.

Jota, first mocked by Laporte and then upset by Ederson, had in his boots the goal of the visiting victory in a second half that City tried to sleep. Neither Firmino nor Luis Díaz, who entered last, managed to revive a match that gave the impression of squeezing every last drop of energy from two teams that are staggering through the last month of competition.

