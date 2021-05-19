The City Government consider strict closure on weekends with the aim of reducing infections and controlling especially social encounters in closed places, one of the points of greatest incidence in the rise in cases.

The measure is under evaluation of the Buenosairean authorities and includes a series of hard restrictions to contain the second wave that for several days returned to take clean and jerk, according to sources of the City.

In principle, they would seek an almost total closure of businesses throughout the weekend. A) Yes, only essential premises would remain open -food, pharmacies and hardware stores, among others- and it would be sought that restaurants and bars can only serve under the delivery or take away modality. In this way, they could no longer serve customers at the outside tables as it is authorized today.

The latter is one of the measures that generates the most discussions inside the City. Some believe that it would be a very hard blow for the gastronomic sector that has already been damaged since March of last year by the effects of the pandemic.

The idea that they handle for businesses that are not essential is that they open Monday through Friday from 11 in the morning to reduce circulation.

Although in principle they will not close the parks and squares if the playgrounds would be canceled and controls would be duplicated to avoid crowding. Only ten people could meet outdoors. In addition, they evaluate canceling group sports even outdoors.

To try to enforce these measures they would displace City personnel to visit squares, parks and streets to control that there are no crowds and that people comply with the protocols for the use of chinstraps.

They will also apply tougher controls at the accesses to the City to verify that only the essentials are moved during the weekends.

In principle, school attendance would be maintained although You could go to some mixed scheme in secondary and some primary grades. In principle, the initial level and the primary level would continue under the face-to-face modality.

The Buenosairean idea is to maintain until the maximum that can the schooling especially because they believe that the protocols managed that the cases did not multiply within the establishments.

These ideas will be discussed, in addition to internally, with the national and provincial authorities that are also evaluating tougher measures.

From the Casa Rosada They say that the new measures have not yet been defined and that they will be finalized after meetings with experts and governors that will begin this Wednesday afternoon. Although they rule out going to phase 1, because they consider that it would be very difficult for citizens to comply with, if they will maintain the prohibition of face-to-face classes and aim for activities to be closed at an earlier time.