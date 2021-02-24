It could have been a day to frame (follow the game live on AS.com). The historical Gladbach play one again play off on the European cup four decades later and he does it against a whole city, but the sensations that are felt in North Rhine-Westphalia are anything but exciting.

In the eye of the hurricane lies Marco Rose, Borussia coach who unveiled his decision to sign for the other Borussia, that of Dortmund, and has caused a institutional earthquake and unprecedented sports in the run-up to the most important match in the recent history of the club.

While still moving away from europe in Bundesliga (he is eighth), the fans ask for the cessation of the traitor on the bench. The chaos at Borussia Park does not help when it comes to standing up to the most fit team of the moment in Europe. Pep’s accumulate 18 consecutive victories and they are aware that the Germans should not be more than a way station on their journey to the long-awaited orejona. Gündogan is sweet and he will command the Mancunians against a Gladbach in which Neuhaus’s talent is the only hope.