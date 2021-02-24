The Buenos Aires government will not alter its vaccination plan and for now he will not apply the doses of Sinopharm among teachers. This was stated this morning by the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, who explained that, once the provisions of the first stage of the plan are completed, with the health personnel, it will advance to the following.

On Tuesday, the national government announced that one million doses of the vaccine created by the Chinese state laboratory will be used to vaccinate to teachers across the country. And even a schedule was released that stipulates orders and priorities.

But the City Government, before the not mandatory According to the provisions of the national Ministry of Health, it decided to move forward with its own plan, in which teachers appear, like other members of the so-called “strategic staff”, in stage 4.

The Sinopharm vaccine, which will arrive in the country on Thursday night on an Aerolineas Argentinas flight, does not yet have enough studies to support its use in over 60. For this reason, the new Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, and the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, decided to prioritize vaccination for teachers throughout the country.

v 1.5 Vaccination centers for older adults Tap to explore the data Source: GCBA

Infographic: Clarion

The Buenos Aires government, meanwhile, will use the lot assigned by the Executive to advance among health personnel, which began receiving Sputnik V in the last days of last year.

So far, according to information released this Wednesday morning, the City has received 78,300 doses of component 1, of which it has already applied 61,631. Of component 2, the City has 39,300 and has already used 28,083. The total universe to be vaccinated is 150,000 people.

“Argentina is going to receive one million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine for people between 18 and 59 years old. So, since we cannot use them in people over 60, we decided to use them to complete the vaccination of all health personnel within that age range. Once we complete it, it will be assigned to strategic groups, among which are the teachers, human development and security personnel, “Quirós explained this Wednesday morning.

The vaccination plan drawn up by the City is divided in six stages.

The first, under way, includes health personnel based on activity risk. That is, they started with those who are on the first line, which includes intensive therapies and rooms for the care of patients with Covid; follow older adults and people residing in nursing homes or homes. To begin with, a sub-stage was implemented that started with those over 80, among whom the Covishield vaccine (with Oxford-Astrazeneca technology) is applied.

So far, about ten thousand people, between those who took turns and those who live in geriatric residences. According to Minister Quirós, next week they will complete the immunization of 40 thousand people. And when there are more doses available, they will continue with the almost 60 thousand over 80 who are already registered. And later with those over 70.

The next stage comprises the older than 60 to 69 years. And then there is the strategic staff, including teachers.

The fifth stage is for people between 18 and 59 years old with risk factors: diabetes (insulin and non-insulin dependent); grade 2 and 3 obesity; chronic cardiovascular, kidney and / or respiratory diseases.

For last other strategic groups will be vaccinated, a term that became relevant from the VIP vaccination scandal in the national Health Ministry, which suddenly turned active officials and retired politicians into “strategic personnel”.

The Chinese Sinopharm vaccine is not approved for people over 60, so in the City it will be applied among health personnel who have not yet been immunized. Photo: Andrés D’Elía

As reported in the City, only at this stage could officials with risk activities be included, although it is not yet clear how it will be decided who will be included in that item.

“In the City we have been very strict, the instruction of Horacio (Rodríguez Larreta) was very clear: all the people who want to get vaccinated in the government must wait for their next stage and that is our plan, “said Quirós, adding:” No one is going to use a vaccine for health personnel in this government. “

SC