From the City of Buenos Aires they questioned this Sunday sanitary controls at the accesses to the Province, which generated traffic jams and delays of up to six hours on Saturday.

It was done by the Chief of Staff, Felipe Miguel, who assured that “from a health point of view it is unnecessary” the controls carried out that generated long lines of cars in Panamericana, Acceso Oeste and Riccheri highway.

“In the City what we do to confront the virus and have a health effect is to take another set of measures such as tests, prevention, communication and awareness, these are the most effective tools, just like vaccination,” said the official.

On Saturday, a surprise device of “sanitary” controls by the Buenos Aires police caused extensive delays and generated strong complaints from the opposition.

The Buenos Aires agents also requested the CuidAR application with the respective circulation permits, despite the fact that the DNU restrictions signed by the President prohibit traffic in the AMBA exclusively between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The official complained this Sunday because the operation “suffered many citizens” and that this type of controls should not be carried out without prior notice.

“These measures should not be surprising.. We announce all the measures that we are taking to affect in the least possible way the lives of all citizens, who have already been affected enough, “added the City Minister.

