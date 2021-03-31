Any precaution is little. Several city councils in the Region yesterday called for responsibility and prudence to try to stop a fourth wave that many already take for granted. The notice to sailors came on a day in which, for the first time in almost a month – on March 4 -, the hundred daily cases of coronavirus were exceeded.

Specifically, last Monday they registered 107 infections, according to the last balance of the Ministry of Health. It is another sign that warns of the reversal of the trend, after the slight increase of three points in the incidence to 7 days that occurred last week. However, it is still necessary to wait several days to see if the trend consolidates. The positivity rate for PCR and antigen tests (2,540), stood at 4.2%, still below the 5% threshold which, according to the WHO, indicates that the pandemic is still under control.

The mayor of Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón, stressed that she will act “with the full weight of the law” to prevent “those who do not know or have not understood the critical situation we are going through” from giving rise to a fourth wave of the pandemic in the municipality. He recalled that a few days ago, the Local Police already acted against more than 150 people partying in a local and assured that the same will be done with all those behaviors that violate health recommendations. “It is not enough to take care of ourselves if we are not capable of taking care of others.”

The mayor of Caravaca, José Francisco García, was another of the councilors who launched a call for responsibility. He appealed to “the caution of the neighbors before the good data of the pandemic in the municipality to contain a fourth wave on crucial dates.” “If we go back,” he said, “we all hurt ourselves and, most importantly, more lives will be left along the way.”

In Torre Pacheco, the only municipality in the Region at extreme risk, measures continue to be adopted. The manager of the Murcian Health Service, Francisco Ponce, and the Secretary General of the Ministry of Health, Andrés Torrente, held a meeting with the mayor, Antonio León, to coordinate new steps. The municipality is already confined and the interior of the hotel business has closed. Ponce thanked the Council for its support in the implementation of measures that “are tough, but proportionate, necessary and reasonable.”