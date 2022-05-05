Murcia City Council is going to sponsor UCAM CB and ElPozo Murcia futsal with three million euros. This sponsorship agreement, which was signed this Thursday and is scheduled to start next season, will last for 5 years. The mayor, José Antonio Serrano, met with representatives of the clubs and maintained that “the management of the Popular Party established specific subsidies of 150,000 euros for futsal clubs and about 200,000 for basketball, without the establishment of compensation and with the uncontrolled cession of pavilions and municipal tracks».

In this sense, the mayor reported that «on the other hand, the new sponsorship agreements will be beneficial for all. On the one hand, the clubs will be able to count on a larger budget, around 400,000 euros per year for basketball and around 200,000 euros for futsal, for a stable period of 5 years, which will allow them to plan their actions in advance, and on the other On the other hand, the City Council will benefit from first-rate advertising and showcase, with two clubs that have carried out an extraordinary campaign this year.

The brand that the Consistory will choose for the promotion may be changed each season and will be displayed on the team shirts and on other club dissemination media such as the web, social networks, static and luminous advertising of the facilities, the rooms press and video scoreboards.

Grassroots sport promotion



The government team, made up of PSOE and Ciudadanos, also agreed that the agreements should regulate the use of municipal facilities by clubs as well as promote grassroots, women’s and inclusive sports, and initiate a free assistance program for competition matches for those residents of the municipality with economic difficulties.

The clubs must also develop transversal actions throughout the municipality, including the different neighborhoods and districts. For this dissemination work, the Murcia Consistory “will also request the involvement of the Regional Government, which keeps the grassroots and women’s sport in a sorry state,” sources from the Consistory criticized. “The agreements also include sports objectives, and represent the feelings of the entire municipal corporation, involved from the beginning in bringing forward the best solution for the clubs and for the municipality,” explained Serrano.

Pedro García Rex pointed out that “it is a current and necessary model, which offers advantages both to the teams and to the City Council itself, a model that we already began to implement years ago in Tourism and that we can finally transfer to Sports.” With this new formula, the government team eliminates the previous system by which the City Council did not receive any compensation from the clubs.