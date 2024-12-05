The Plenary Session of the Piélagos City Council approved this Thursday the expropriation of private landor for the creation of a new parking area with 52 spaces on Aurelio Díez de Renedo street.

With this measure, has moved forward with the votes of PP, PSOE, PRC and Vox and the abstention of @VIP, A solution will be found to a parking problem from “many years ago” that “generated conflicts and continuous calls to the police”, the government team (PP) has defended. Furthermore, they have clarified that although an expropriation file has been processed – because this is what the administrative procedure states – there is an agreement signed with the owners of the land.

The mayor, Carlos Caramés, explained that, At the beginning of the legislature, the City Council acquired the parking lot in the center of Renedo, which was not municipal property, since it was planned to be purchased by a developer to build apartments, “which would have aggravated the parking problem in the urban center, harming both residents and commercial and hospitality establishments.”

MUNICIPAL VOLUNTEERING ORDINANCE

On the other hand, Piélagos has approved for the first time a municipal volunteering ordinance, which It has had the support of PP, PSOE and Vox, the abstention of @VIP and the vote against PRC.

Caramés has celebrated that the government team’s proposal has gone ahead on a day like December 5, International Volunteer Day. “This day was created to encourage people who want to help others to find ways to do so,” the councilor stressed.

The PRC has been the only group that has voted against this ordinance due to the “contradictions” it finds in the documentin which he also misses “any article dedicated to volunteer training.”

However, the mayor has responded that article 5.1 explicitly includes the right to receive “the training, guidance and support and, where appropriate, the means necessary for the exercise of the functions assigned to them.”

Along the same lines, he has referred to another section that establishes the right to receive “at all times, at the expense of the volunteer entity and adapted to their personal conditions, the training necessary for the correct development of their activities.” For this reason, he has reproached the regionalists for “things being expressed that are far from reality.”

Finally, the Plenary has also given the green light with the votes of PP, PRC and Vox to the initial approval of the modification of the general tax ordinanceat the proposal of the municipal Treasury, to adapt it to the Law of Common Administrative Procedure. This point has had the abstention of PSOE and @VIP.