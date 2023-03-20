Monday, March 20, 2023, 09:25





Digital transformation, installation of ticket offices for the collection of ‘online’ orders or placement of parasols in the pedestrian streets of the center. These are some of the benefits that 60 Torrevieja businesses will be able to take advantage of thanks to the 1.5 million euro subsidy that the City Council has received from the Secretary of State for Commerce for the creation of the Open Shopping Center.

In total, 533,000 euros will be allocated exclusively for this purpose, while the rest, broken down by the vice mayor, Rosario Martínez Chazarra, will be for the digital transformation of local commerce (287,000 euros); the transformation of points of sale (427,000 euros) and sustainability and the circular economy (394,000 euros)

Within the digital transformation, the project contemplates the development of a ‘market place’ or installation of digital ‘mupis’. As regards the transformation of the point of sale, it provides for the installation in selected businesses of automated ticket offices for collecting orders and returning orders ‘online’. Also the placement of awnings and parasols, such as those that are already located in many neighboring urban centers, in the pedestrian streets of the Open Shopping Center.

circular economy



In addition, the sustainability and circular economy item includes the purchase of zero-emission vehicles, the installation of solar lighting in public furniture or the installation of two ‘reverse vending’ points for bonuses in exchange for waste, as well as the creation of new areas of landscaped rest areas, accessible and adapted for pets.

For this project, the City Council has managed to get on board the Association of Small and Medium-sized Merchants (Apymeco), the Association of Hospitality Companies and the merchants of La Plasa. “We hope that this adventure that we launched and that has Apymeco be as successful as the extraordinary versions of the consumer bonus, which have positioned the government team of Eduardo Dolón as the most committed to local commerce,” said the vice mayor.