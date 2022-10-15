The mobilization began after 9:15 a.m. and is scheduled to be repeated every working day for the next two weeks. / PHOTOS: JAVIER CARRION / AGM

“Mayor, listen, the neighborhood is in a fight.” Dozens of neighbors and merchants from the Carmen neighborhood took part yesterday morning, with the traffic closure of the Old Bridge, the first of the protest days organized until the end of the month against the new mobility plan designed for this emblematic area of ​​the city . The City Council has decided to make a move and has summoned neighborhood representatives from the southern neighborhoods to an informative meeting next Monday afternoon at the Consistory.

“They have not counted on us at any time,” lamented Mercedes Herrera, of Beatriz Trajes Regionales, who, in addition to being a merchant, lives in the neighborhood. “Without more parking spaces, we are condemned to lose a high percentage of customers, in addition to the fact that it is going to become a ‘gymkana’ for our friends and family to come and see us,” she stressed. And she added that public transport could not be trusted because “it is deficient and does not work.”

Dressed in t-shirts or banners where the refusal of the Murcia City Council project was exposed, the main slogan of the protest was ‘If they close my neighborhood, they close my business’. And Tomasa Conesa, 74, who has lived most of her life in El Carmen, clearly explained her feelings and the reason for her presence: “I am very sorry because this is a beautiful neighborhood with very good people and there is no right that they can close the stores; I want to fight because I want the best for my neighbors».

Those affected in the Carmelite neighborhood plan to resume the mobilization next Monday until the end of the month



Pedro Martínez, owner of the Don Bebe store, stated that 80% of his customers were from outside the neighborhood and that he doubted being able to continue with the business if the mobility plan went ahead. «If the shops close, life in the neighborhood disappears, and it can become a ghetto; It wouldn’t be the first time it’s happened », he pointed out.

During the half hour that the traffic cut lasted, in which there were no incidents, several slogans could be heard, such as ‘My neighborhood is respected’ or the insistent ‘My neighborhood is not closed’. The president of one of the merchants’ associations and spokesman for the movement, José Oñate, warned that “we have needed food in a parking lot for years, and nobody has paid any attention.” He criticized that they had not been summoned to a meeting with the mayor, José Antonio Serrano, despite the insistent requests and said that the project has been drafted without counting on neighbors or merchants.

As for the lack of first-hand information, many attendees did not understand how the City Council had called a meeting to explain the project “on August 22.” “Who is in Murcia in August?” Mercedes Herrera wondered.

To clear doubts



The repeated complaint of lack of information from the residents who are going to be affected by the sustainable mobility projects of the immediate future in the municipality of Murcia has had an effect and has caused the City Council to carry out the campaign that it had planned to start in a couple of weeks with all the groups and “door to door”.

The Consistory will start with the associations of the south and has called a meeting for next Monday the representatives of Barriomar, Santiago el Mayor, San Pío X, Ronda Sur, El Carmen and Ermita del Rosario (neighborhood located between the Orilla de la Vía and The Regueron). At the meeting, which will be at City Hall at 6:00 p.m., the councilors for Sustainable Mobility and Economic Management and Citizen Security, Carmen Fructuoso and Enrique Lorca (who also acts as spokesperson for the Socialist Municipal Group), will be present, respectively. Technicians from the municipal Department of Mobility will also participate, who have been working on the project for months, to give all the details and answer the questions and doubts that the neighbors have.