Ciudad Juarez.- Today, in an extraordinary session, the City Council presented the MAAS awards to 10 young people who have excelled in academic, productive, artistic, sporting and altruistic activities.

In addition to the recognition, each received an incentive of 10 thousand pesos.

The winners of the Municipal Youth Award are:

ACADEMIC ACTIVITIES

Category A 12 to 18 years old Eunice Delgado Vázquez. Category B 19 to 29 years old Aaron Lopez Gonzalez.

PRODUCTIVE ACTIVITIES

Category A 12 to 18 years old Cinthya Marina Baltazar Cáliz. Category B 19 to 29 years old Jessed Guadalupe Amaya Hernández.

ARTISTIC ACTIVITIES

Category A 12 to 18 years old Tania Evelyn Rivera Vázquez. Category B 19 to 29 years old Verónica Itzel Muñoz Moreno.

SPORTS ACTIVITIES

Category A 12 to 18 years old Paulina Luna Villalobos. Category B 19 to 29 years old José Luis Magaña Hernández.

ALTRUISTIC WORK

Category A 12 to 18 years of age Jesus Arturo Lopez Guzman. Category B 19 to 29 years of age Alejandra Villagrana Martinez.

The award was given in the framework of the commemoration of Youth Day, which took place on August 12.