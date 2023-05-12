Richard de Mos will not return to the coalition in the municipality of The Hague for the time being. The former alderman, who leads the largest party in the city council, was recently completely acquitted of corruption and now wants to be included in the council of B and W. The coalition parties say they are quite willing to drink coffee or tea with him, but otherwise they keep the door closed.

#city #council #Hague #doors #closed #Mos #acquittal