The Plenary of the San Javier City Council approved yesterday the authorization of an expense already provided for in the 2023 Budget, amounting to 906,000 euros, destined for the purchase of Casa Barnuevo, a protected building and classified as an asset of cultural interest (BIC). which is located in Santiago de la Ribera. “The agreement includes the approval of the appraisal of the house commissioned by the City Council to a specialized company, which has been validated by the municipal architect,” explains the local government. Likewise, “it is agreed to formalize the offer to purchase the property from the owner for the value indicated in the appraisal and to grant him a period of ten business days to respond to the purchase request.”

The mayor, José Miguel Luengo explained that, in the case of accepting, “the purchase would materialize by the City Council, which would proceed to commission a rehabilitation project for the property.” The councilor added that “the objective is to give this emblematic space of Santiago de la Ribera a public use, which would be related to culture and tourism.”

The Plenary took other matters forward, such as the two local festivities for 2024, unanimously approved and which, as usual, will be on February 3 (San Blas) and December 3 (San Francisco Javier). The City Council also approved the Inventory of Assets and Rights of the City Council as of December 31, 2022, which amounts to 456,777,578.29 euros.

During yesterday’s plenary session, the Councilor for the Treasury, Héctor Verdú, gave an account of the settlement of the Budget for the 2022 financial year, which ended with a positive result of 2,107,638.98 euros and a 37 million remaining Treasury. “The average payment to suppliers stood at six days,” said the mayor.