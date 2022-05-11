Facade of the City Hall of Murcia, in a file photograph. / VICENTE VICENS / AGM

Wednesday, May 11, 2022



The Murcia City Council has presented the Extraordinary Stabilization Public Employment Offer with which it intends to reduce temporary employment by 70% thanks to the call for 824 places that it will approve at the next Governing Board, in compliance with the provisions of Law 20/ 2021 of December 28 on urgent measures to reduce temporary employment in public employment.

Likewise, the Ordinary Public Employment Offer will also be approved by the Governing Board, which includes 116 vacancies for the free shift. These 116 places, together with the 132 of 2021, add up to a total of 248 free shift places.

These offers will add a total of 1,072 places offered, between stabilization places and free shift.

It should be noted that this temporary employment stabilization process addressed by the City Council involves reducing temporary employment by 70%, without taking into account the reduction in temporary employment that can be produced by ordinary means in the free shift.