In the City of Lorca they are still waiting for the regional government to start work on the adaptation of the old Regional Health Center, located in the historic center of the municipality, where the Lorca Administration wants to establish the Official School of Languages ​​(EOI).

The Councilor for Heritage of the City of Lorca, Isidro Abellán, recalled on Thursday that, in February of last year, the Regional Government announced that the property would host the EOI and that it would bear the cost of adapting it. A year earlier, from the Lorca Town Hall they requested the transfer of the property for this purpose, “but it was not granted.”

“More than a year has passed since the Community forced the immediate eviction of the infrastructure and since the consequent handover of keys by the Lorca City Council and, until now, nothing is known about the conversion work of this property into headquarters. of the Official School of Languages”, explained Abellán.

From the municipal body they assure that there is no specific item in the regional budgets for this action, so they hope that the Community has included it in the general section for the rehabilitation of buildings. In addition, they insist that “they have no knowledge” of the beginning of the bidding process for the works.